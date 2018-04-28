Bolt d'Oro Cruises Through Final Kentucky Derby Work

The word used to describe Bolt d'Oro April 28, by those who know him best, was "different."

Not different, specifically, from when he won two grade 1 races as a 2-year-old, or different from when he won the San Felipe Stakes (G2) via disqualification, or different from when he came in second in the Santa Anita Derby (G1).

Entirely different.

"He's different from any time he's been in my barn," owner/trainer Mick Ruis said after the Medaglia d'Oro colt breezed an easy half-mile in :48 1/5 at Santa Anita Park under jockey Victor Espinoza. "I don't know what happened now, after those hard races, but he kept getting better and better."

Espinoza also called Bolt d'Oro "different" after the drill, which had a first quarter in :24 1/5 and a gallop out to five furlongs in 1:01 2/5 in his final timed work for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

"Today he was a different horse," said Espinoza, who will ride the colt at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May. "The minute (the pony) turned me loose, he wanted to go, and I liked it. ... He got that long stride and I just sat chilly on him."

Bolt d'Oro's work Saturday was in stark contrast to his first work back off the Santa Anita Derby, when he ran seven furlongs at Santa Anita April 22. In that drill, the bay colt went fast early (:35 for the first three furlongs) and slowed late for a final quarter in :25 2/5. Saturday's breeze was relaxed and fluid throughout, without any asking from Espinoza.

"Victor never moved a muscle, just like we asked him to," Ruis said. "We did not want him to shake a rein or anything on him. I could not have asked for a more perfect work."

After some uneasy moments, when a horse got loose right after Bolt d'Oro's work, Ruis explained his strategy in more detail.

"I did my workout—seven-eighths—last week," Ruis said. "He only went a half in :48, but he galloped all the way past the five-eighths (pole). I've been training for a while, but not as long as a lot of these guys, and (Richard) Mandella said, 'Kid, you asked me for my opinion ... and you're good. If you went seven-eighths, do not do too much this week. If you're not ready now, with those races he did and that seven-eighths, you won't be ready.'

"You gotta listen to a guy that's a Hall of Famer, that knows how to get horses ready. I wasn't going to ask Bob (Baffert, trainer of Kentucky Derby favorite Justify)."

Espinoza also noted the change in training tactics six days after the seven-furlong work.

"The difference was he's ready to go now," Espinoza said with a laugh. "He's improved a lot. It's incredible the difference from last time. Last time, I had to encourage him to start working. ... I wanted him to go quick last time, but this time I wanted him to just get his rhythm—just a little maintenance."

Ruis said Bolt d'Oro will depart for Churchill Downs April 30.