My Boy Jack Finishes Nicely in Five-Furlong Work

In the early morning hours of April 28, the iconic Twin Spires of the Churchill Downs | BloodHorse.com Track Profile">Churchill Downs barely lit by impending sunrise, the mood was a relaxed one in Barn 25 as My Boy Jack was tacked up for his early morning breeze.

For his first and final timed work before the May 5 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), Don't Tell My Wife Stables and Monomoy Stables' Creative Cause colt seemed nonplussed with the morning hubbub as he strode confidently onto the track with trainer Keith Desormeaux by his side.

"I just wanted to make sure he was nice and limber, that's his first breeze over the Churchilll surface," Desormeaux said, "If he struggles over the surface in the work that might indicate he'll struggle in the race. But as I watched 'Jack' walk by and cool off, he seemed relaxed."

In his first workout since winning the April 14 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (G3) at Keeneland—the come-from-behind victory that cemented his spot in the Kentucky Derby starting gate—My Boy Jack covered five furlongs in 1:03 1/5 working solo under jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., with splits of :13 3/5 and :38 2/5.

"The time over all was not important to me. It was the style," Desormeaux explained, "A lot of trainers want them to go fast, and there are times for that, but this was mainly an introduction to the track. I wanted him to stretch his legs and his lungs, so time was not important, it was style, and he finished very nice. If he can go the last fourth or three eighths in the Derby in the same manner he did today, then we'll be in good shape."

Ranked 13th on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 52 points, My Boy Jack is the third Derby starter for the trainer in as many years. Desormeaux, who trained Preakness Stakes (G1) winner Exaggerator in 2016, expressed that while he may not be the favorite, he is pleased with the colt's demeanor and comfortable with his odds going into Saturday's race.

"This year the nerves are not as out there," said Desormeaux, who saddled the maiden Sonneteer to a 16th place finish in last year's Kentucky Derby. "He's eating well, all the signs are great, and with one week of pampering our job is done. The rest of the week will be quiet."