Prix Ganay Returns to Rebranded ParisLongchamp

Top-flight racing returns to Europe Sunday with the opening group 1 of the season, the Prix Ganay—Prix de l'Inauguration de ParisLongchamp (G1).

The contest is back at the redeveloped and rebranded ParisLongchamp (formerly Longchamp) after a two-year absence and has attracted a stellar field of seven, headed by last year's winner Cloth of Stars and the continent's highest rated horse from 2017 Cracksman.

Run over a distance of 2,100 meters (10 1/2 furlongs) and open to 4-year-olds and older, the Ganay has a rich history of winners, and in recent times has been taken out by subsequent Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) winner Dylan Thomas and globetrotting hero Cirrus des Aigles, whose trio of successes in the race is a record.

Godolphin's Cloth of Stars won the 2017 edition of the race (held at Saint-Cloud), before running second in the Qatar Prix Foy (G2) and Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1), both over 12 furlongs at Chantilly. The son of Sea The Stars has started twice already this term, finishing second to stablemate Talismanic in a 9 1/2-furlong Chantilly conditions race, before shipping to Meydan and getting third in the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) over 12 furlongs. His trainer Andre Fabre tops all handlers, with five previous Ganay winners and regular pilot Mickael Barzalona rides.

Cracksman signed off his 2017 campaign with a seven-length score in the QIPCO Champion Stakes (G1) over 10 furlongs at Ascot. The performance earned him a rating of 130 from the international committee and left him as European champion. That figure put the son of Frankel in exalted company globally, the equal of Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winner Gun Runner and behind only Australian wonder mare Winx (132) and world champion Arrogate (134).

John's Gosden's colt was also placed in both the Investec Derby (G1) at Epsom over 12 furlongs and the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (G1) over 12 furlongs at the Curragh, before victories in York's Betway Great Voltigeur Stakes (G2) and Chantilly's Qatar Prix Niel (G2).

"I'm happy with the horse. He will come on for the race as it is his first run of the year, but we couldn't be happier with him at this stage," Gosden said. "He has had a good winter. It has been cold, but he has been out there doing his exercise and is on good terms with himself. We are really happy with him. It is early days, but I don't wind mine up fully. He will be coming into the race about 80%. I don't want them primed 100% for the first run of the year."

Cracksman is owned by Anthony Oppenheimer and bred by his Hascombe and Valiant Studs. Frankie Dettori will ride.

Aidan O'Brien saddles filly Rhododendron and will be looking for a third win in the Ganay and first since Duke Of Marmalade in 2008. Ryan Moore rides the daughter of Galileo, who landed the Prix de l'Opera Longines (G1) over 10 furlongs at Chantilly last year, before finishing the season one length behind Wuheida in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1T) over 1 1/8 miles at Del Mar.

Air Pilot comes off the back of two wins to start 2018, the Prix Exbury (G3) at Saint-Cloud and the Prix d'Harcourt (G2) at ParisLongchamp, with Christophe Soumillon riding for trainer Ralph Beckett. Andre Fabre has a second string to his bow in the shape of last season's Prix Eugene Adam (G2) winner Finche, who finished sixth behind Air Pilot in the Harcourt on his return to action earlier this month. Vincent Cheminaud, aboard for all five of the colt's starts, maintains the partnership.

The line-up is rounded out by stakes newcomer Wren's Day—another Fabre trained and Godolphin-owned runner; and German group stakes winner Wild Chief.