Keeneland Reports Increases in Handle for Spring Meet

Keeneland closed its 2018 spring meet with an all-sources handle total of more than $157 million, the racetrack announced April 27.

All-sources wagering on Keeneland racing totaled $157,172,604 for the 16-day spring meet, which was just behind the record of $158,640,591 set during the 16-day 2013 spring meet and a 14.39% increase from the $137,399,556 recorded during last year's 15-day spring meet. Average daily all-sources wagering of $9,823,288 rose 7.24% from $9,159,970 in 2017.

Keeneland set a single-day wagering record for all-sources handle April 7, Toyota Blue Grass Day. Total all-sources handle was $22,634,861 for the Saturday, which eclipsed the previous record of $21,736,983 set on the same card in 2016.

A meet-ending press release from Keeneland pointed to a rollback of the takeout increase in the fall of 2017 as a reason for the increase in handle.

On-track attendance and wagering were just shy of last year's spring meet totals, despite inclement weather for the meet's opening two weekends. The total attendance of 250,475 was nearly even with last spring's 252,247. Average daily attendance of 15,655 was down from 16,816 in 2017.

On-track wagering during the spring meet was $17,457,750, compared to $17,668,979 in 2017. Average daily on-track handle was $1,091,109 versus $1,177,932 in 2017.

"This was an exceptionally successful spring meet in so many ways—from near-record handle to robust attendance and racing of the highest caliber," said Keeneland president and CEO Bill Thomason. "Mother Nature threw us a curve ball or two, but the sometimes inclement weather never dampened the tremendous enthusiasm of our fans. We are extremely grateful to the community, our horsemen, and corporate partners for their tremendous support throughout the spring."