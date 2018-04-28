Tapit Leading Sire at OBS By Average Price

Gainesway's Tapit emerged as the leading sire by average and median with two or more sold at the Ocala Breeders' Sales spring 2-year-olds in training sale that began April 24 and concluded April 27.

From seven Tapit juveniles entered in the sale, five were withdrawn and the two that went through the ring were sold for prices of $750,000 and $500,000, producing an average and median of $625,000.

Topping the sold Tapits was a colt produced from Flaming Heart bought by Robert and Lawana Low for $750,000. The gray or roan colt is a half brother to graded stakes winners Commissioner and Laugh Track and was consigned by Niall Brennan, agent.

A leading sire from 2014-16, Tapit stands for $300,000 this year.

Darley's Medaglia d'Oro , the sire of the sale-topping $1.1 million filly bought by agent Steven W. Young for an undisclosed client, ranked second with three individuals averaging $531,667 for a $250,000 median. Randy Bradshaw consigned the filly—a half sister to grade 1 winner Stormello and graded stakes winners My Best Brother and Gala Award—for Jeff Weiss, the owner of Rosedown Racing.

Medaglia d'Oro's 2018 fee is $250,000.

With seven of his offspring sold for gross receipts of $2,015,000, Lane's End's Candy Ride was top sire by gross. His 2-year-olds averaged $287,857, with a $260,000 median. Candy Ride's top seller was a filly out of stakes-placed Minesave purchased by agent Mike Ryan on behalf of Jeff Drown for $650,000.

The leading general sire of 2018, Candy Ride stands for $80,000 in 2018.

Leading first-crop sire by average was Strong Mandate , the grade 1-winning son of Tiznow who stands at Three Chimneys Farm for a 2018 fee of $10,000. From eight cataloged, Strong Mandate was represented by five juveniles that sold for gross receipts of $1,070,000, an average price of $214,000 and a $140,000 median.

Topping the Strong Mandate offerings was a colt purchased by Alex and JoAnn Lieblong from agent Randy Miles for $550,000. Produced from the winning Majestic Warrior mare Callous Effect, the colt descends from the extended female family of British champion Committed.