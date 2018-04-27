Mom’s On Strike Finds Distance to Her Liking in Bewitch

The added distance of the 1 1/2-mile Bewitch Stakes (G3T) proved a good fit for Mom's On Strike, who took command midstretch on her way to a 3 1/4-length victory at Keeneland April 27, closing day of the spring meet.

It was the first graded stakes win and longest career start for Mom's On Strike, who finished in 2:30.02 on firm turf. English-born rider Adam Beschizza also secured his first graded stakes win.

Mom's On Strike, b, 5/m

First Dude — Mom's Deputy, by War Chant Owner: Carl R. Moore Management, LLC (Carl R. Moore) and Brad Grady

Breeder: Courtney Meagher & Chad Meagher (FL)

Trainer: Joe Sharp

Jockey: Adam Beschizza

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

First Dude stands at Double Diamond Farm for $10,000 (2018). Sale History

OBSAPR2015 • $75,000 • Consignor: Best A Luck Farm, agent • Buyer: Lansdowne Thoroughbreds.

OBSAUG2014 • ($19,000 RNA) • Consignor: Beth Bayer, agent.

Carl R. Moore Management and Brad Grady's Mom's On Strike continued the good form she displayed at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. The 5-year-old daughter of First Dude had won three of her last four starts on the Fair Grounds course, picking up the first stakes wins of her career in the Marie G. Krantz Memorial Stakes and Albert M. Stall Memorial Stakes.

With a November score at Churchill Downs as well, Mom's On Strike has won five of her last six races. Beschizza has been aboard for four of those wins, including all three stakes.

"The distance probably suited me and her quite well," Beschizza said. "Back home, we have quite a few races of this distance or longer."

Sully's Dream opened a clear lead early before being challenged the first time under the wire by Ickymasho—making her North American debut for trainer Roger Attfield—through a half-mile in :49.65. Grade 1 winner and 3-5 favorite Daddys Lil Darling moved into a close third at that point, while unhurried Mom's On Strike settled 5 1/2 lengths back in sixth.

Sully's Dream and Ickymasho raced together into the third turn, where the latter took a clear lead into the stretch as Mom's On Strike began a wide rally. In midstretch, Ickymasho was engaged first by Daddys Lil Darling, but Mom's On Strike flashed more punch near the center of the course on her way to victory.

Mom's On Strike returned $11, $4, and $3.20. Daddys Lil Darling paid $2.40 and $2.10 to place, and Ickymasho held third and returned $4.80.

"With her running style, we just figured she needed more ground," said winning trainer Joe Sharp. "The stretch here at Keeneland is nice and long. Last time (when she was fourth in the March 24 New Orleans Ladies Stakes at Fair Grounds), the ground was pretty firm. There was a little more give in the ground today. I think that definitely helped her."

Bred in Florida by Courtney and Chad Meagher, Mom's On Strike is out of the winning War Chant mare Mom's Deputy, who has produced three winners from as many starters.