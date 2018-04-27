$1.1M Medaglia d'Oro Filly is Exclamation Point at OBS

A Medaglia d'Oro filly, who exuded class and athleticism, put a $1.1 million exclamation point on the tail end of the final session at the Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training sale.

Randy Bradshaw consigned the filly who is half sister to grade 1 winner Stormello and graded stakes winners My Best Brother and Gala Award for Jeff Weiss, the owner of Rosedown Racing. Weiss bought the filly at the 2017 Keeneland September sale for $300,000 out of the Valkyre Stud consignment.

OBSAPR, Hip 1197: f, 2016, Medaglia d'Oro—Wilshewed, by Carson City; Breeder: Estate of William L. Currin (KY) Sale Price: $1,100,000

Buyer: Steven W. Young, agent

Consignor: Randy Bradshaw, agent Sale History: 2017KEESEP $300,000.

Agent Steve Young acquired the filly for an undisclosed client.

"She is one of those rare horses that is hard to say what you like most about her," Young said. "She is an imposing, beautiful filly. She is built like the really good Medaglia d'Oro fillies before her, and she is a tremendous-moving horses. She brought what she was supposed to bring."