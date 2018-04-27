N.Y. Senator Bonacic Not Seeking Re-Election

A veteran New York lawmaker, who has been involved in all major racing-related matters at the state Capitol for much of the past decade, announced he will not seek re-election this year.

Senator John Bonacic, chairman of the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, said Friday this will be his last year in Albany. He began in the Assembly in 1990 and was elected to the Senate in 1998.

Bonacic, a Hudson Valley Republican whose district includes Monticello racetrack, has either sponsored or been involved in negotiations over key budgetary and policy matters affecting the Thoroughbred industry since he was named head of the panel in 2011, including the emergence of a state control period of the New York Racing Association, insurance matters, and various tax and other incentives provided to the industry.

Bonacic also was sponsor of the 2013 legislation expanding commercial casinos in the state, pushed through fantasy sports wagering in 2016 over the objections of some racetrack-based casinos, and has a bill currently pending to spread sports wagering around the state if the U.S. Supreme Court legalizes the form of gambling beyond Nevada and a few other states.

The decision by Bonacic to end his Senate career comes as Republicans and Democrats are vying over control of the 63-member chamber that will be seen during an intense campaign season coming this fall. In two special election contests this week, some parts of the racing industry donated money to GOP efforts. One group formed last year, called Sustainable Racing NY, donated $1,500 to a GOP campaign committee. Though a relatively small donation by Albany standards, it was noticed because of who has pumped money into the political action committee: the New York Racing Association and several NYRA board members.