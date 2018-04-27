Stonestreet, e Five Racing Buy $800,000 Kantharos Colt

A fleet Kantharos colt (Hip 1164) tied the Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training top price when bloodstock agent John Moynihan went to $800,000 to secure the colt for the partnership of Barbara Banke's Stonestreet Stables and Bob Edwards' e Five Racing. These partners also campaign top Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) contender and champion Good Magic.

Ocala Stud, which bred and consigned the colt, previously stood Kantharos from 2013-16 for Stonestreet, which campaigned the multiple graded stakes winner by Lion Heart. Kantharos has since been relocated to Hill 'n' Dale Farms near Lexington.

OBSAPR, Hip 1164: c, 2016, Kantharos - Valid Concorde, by Concorde's Tune; Breeder: Ocala Stud (FL) Sale Price: $800,000

Buyer: Stonestreet Stables & e Five Racing

Consignor: Ocala Stud

The colt attracted attention during the under tack show, working a quarter in :20 4/5 and galloped out in :44 and change.

"What I loved the most about him is that he is a taller, leaner version of his father. Looks more like him than any other horse I've seen by Kantharos," said Moynihan. "David (O'Farrell) mentioned him in March and said we needed to be here in April. He was very fast, but who consigns the horse makes a difference. We started Kantharos with Ocala Stud, and they were responsible for the horse being able to move to Kentucky."