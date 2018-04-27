Pletcher Quartet Put in Final Pre-Derby Works

Todd Pletcher has been doing this juggling act so long and so well, it no longer even qualifies as unique where his standards are concerned.

In his first Kentucky Derby after leaving the confines of the D. Wayne Lukas school of training, the future seven-time Eclipse Award winner fired what hindsight revealed to be a shot across the bow when he saddled not one, not two, not three, but four starters in 2000. The only year Pletcher has gone without a Derby starter since then was 2003, and in all but two seasons (Wild Horses in 2002 and Stay Thirsty in 2011), he has arrived for the 10-furlong classic with multiple runners taking aim.

As good as Pletcher's arsenals have been, even he concedes his current quartet of contenders may hold bragging rights as the most accomplished group to this point. And after watching his crew turn in their final serious workouts at Churchill Downs April 27 in advance of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), Pletcher didn't find any reason to scale back his level of confidence.

Magnum Moon, Audible, Vino Rosso, and Noble Indy each gained the approval of their trainer Friday morning after the first three covered a half-mile in their final tune-ups, with Noble Indy getting a bit more of a lung-opener in a five-furlong breeze.

In near-perfect weather conditions, unbeaten Arkansas Derby (G1) winner Magnum Moon was the first of the foursome to hit the track during the special 7:30-7:45 a.m. training time reserved specifically for Derby and Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) contenders. Under the handling of veteran exercise rider Nick Bush, the son of Malibu Moon broke off inside of workmate Maraud and clocked splits of :12 2/5, :23 4/5 and :36 en route to covering the four furlongs in :47 2/5 before galloping out to five furlongs in 1:00 2/5 and to six furlongs in 1:13 4/5.

"I think the track was pretty quick this morning, but I thought the Magnum Moon (work) was very good," said Pletcher, who captured his second Kentucky Derby last year with Always Dreaming and is seeking to become just the seventh trainer to win back-to-back editions of the classic. "He showed good energy, seemed to get over the track well, and galloped out strongly. I was really happy with that."

Unraced as a juvenile, Robert and Lawana Low's Magnum Moon has made quick strides since breaking his maiden Jan. 13. After winning the Rebel Stakes (G2) in just his third career start, he galloped to a four-length win in the Arkansas Derby despite drifting out substantially in the lane. The decision to work him inside of company Friday, Pletcher said, was to make sure the colt dictated the breeze—not necessarily to teach him any lessons.

"I wanted Nick in control of the pace and generally the inside horse can do that," Pletcher said. "He's not a horse who is ever a problem in the morning with drifting out, or even in his breezes. Generally, he just seems to do it when he makes the lead in his races. But it was more about controlling the work."

Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) winner Audible and Wood Memorial Presented by NYRA Bets (G2) hero Vino Rosso followed Magnum Moon on the tab, each working in respective company as well. Audible covered the half-mile in :49 2/5 under jockey Javier Castellano with splits of :12 1/5, :24 1/5, and :37 2/5 working inside of National Flag. Vino Rosso went a half in company with Outplay in :47 1/5 under John Velazquez, galloping out well in front to five furlongs in 1:00 2/5 and six furlongs in 1:13 2/5.

"I think Audible was actually very good. Javier was really pleased with how he handled the surface," Pletcher said. "Johnny was also very happy with Vino Rosso. Vino Rosso and Magnum Moon were a little quicker than Audible, but I thought Audible put in a big gallop out for him."

Audible is not known for wowing anyone with his efforts in the morning hours—something that caused more than one pundit to jump off his bandwagon coming into the Florida Derby. It's not so much that the son of Into Mischief is lazy, according to Castellano, but rather is sharp enough to know when maximum effort is required.

"I like the way he did it today," Castellano said. "It was a solid work—a good work, and that's what we were looking for. He's a smart horse the way he does things in the morning. He is kind of a laid-back kind of horse—I wouldn't call him lazy. He's just a smart horse, and he does whatever you ask him. Today was a good work, and he did it the right way. He's doing phenomenal."

Less than 24 hours after Pletcher confirmed Florent Geroux would have the mount on Noble Indy for the Kentucky Derby, the rider got acquainted firsthand with the Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) winner during their five-furlong outing in company with Regal Quality. The son of Take Charge Indy broke off to the outside, just behind his workmate, and registered splits of :13 1/5, :25 3/5, :37 2/5, and :49 3/5 en route to covering the five furlongs in 1:01 3/5 with a gallop out in front to six furlongs in 1:14 3/5.

"I thought he did super. Florent seemed to get along with him really well," Pletcher said of Noble Indy. "I thought he stayed focused once he got on his own and galloped out with good energy. You come in here and sometimes you worry about how they're going to get over the surface, how they're going to handle it. I thought all four got over it very well."

It's not a surprise Pletcher has another loaded hand given his history, but it is something he would not have necessarily predicted last summer. He didn't snag any of the key juvenile stakes at Saratoga Race Course, and at the start of the year none of his current lineup were mentioned in discussions as potential impact players in prep races.

He has too much respect for how hard the Derby trail is to ever say he expects to be front and center year in and year out. After Audible opened the flood gates with his victory in the Feb. 3 Holy Bull Stakes (G2), however, it became clear Pletcher—as usual—was going to have his hands full come the first Saturday in May.

"It was kind of November-December that we felt like we were picking up some momentum," Pletcher said. "I don't know if 'worry' about (the Derby) is the right word. I mean, we always hope we'll have something and develop the horses the right way and hope they turn out to have the talent to get here. If you looked at where we were in October, I wouldn't have projected we would have four horses who have won major preps coming into it. But we could kind of see in December and January, things were starting to go the right way.

"I'm not saying we expect to have one here every year. We don't take it for granted."