Santa Anita Shifts First Post Time Beginning May 3

Beginning Thursday, May 3, first post time on all Santa Anita Park live racing days, excepting three Triple Crown Saturdays, will be at 12:30 p.m. (all times Pacific).

Although Santa Anita's earlier post times over the past six weeks resulted in modest wagering increases, the gains were not as robust as had been hoped. The shift to a singular later post time reflects Santa Anita's continued commitment to fans and horsemen to experiment with new ideas and concepts and to make adjustments according to market conditions and customer preferences.

In accordance with the shift to a later first post time, beginning this Monday, April 30, Santa Anita's main track will be open for training from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., with three renovation breaks. The training track will be available from 4:45 a.m. to 10 a.m., with two renovation breaks. (Both surfaces are open for training seven days a week).

With the upcoming Kentucky Derby a week from this Saturday, May 5, Santa Anita's admission gates will open at 7:30 a.m. and first live race post time on Derby Day will be at 12 noon.

Santa Anita's current meet is set to conclude Sunday, June 24.

