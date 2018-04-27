Former Thoroughbred Breeder Hofmeister Sentenced

George Hofmeister, the former owner of Highland Farms near Paris, Ky., has been sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to the theft of assets from two employee pension plans, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The newspaper reported Hofmeister in 2009 became the trustee of two pension plans established to benefit the employees of companies controlled by Hofmeister family trusts. He later invested assets from the plans into a business venture called SIF Technology and then diverted those assets to his own use. A sentencing memorandum from an assistant U.S. attorney said Hofmeister also misused plan assets that were loaned to SIF.

The company failed, and the pension plans were rendered insolvent, the newspaper reported.

Hofmeister, 66, pleaded guilty in October, and the sentence meted by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell was five months longer than that recommended by a government prosecutor, according to the Herald-Leader, which also reported that Hofmeister's court-appointed attorney requested no jail time.

Hofmeister and his wife, Kay, entered the Thoroughbred business in 1997 and quickly built a broodmare band that numbered about 120 head four years later. Five weeks before the 2001 Kentucky Derby (G1), Hofmeister purchased the breeding rights to Real Quiet, who went on to win that classic and the Preakness Stakes (G1). Real Quiet died in 2010.

In 2001, the Hofmeisters put Highland Farms, which included a 35,000-square-foot mansion, on the market for an asking price of $60 million, including $9 million in bloodstock holdings. According to the Herald-Leader, the farm was sold for $3.1 million last year after a default on the mortgage. Hofmeister's attorney wrote in a sentencing memorandum that the family's possessions were sold at auction.

On behalf of his client, Hofmeister's attorney wrote that the businessman had saved more than 18,000 jobs during his career by buying and fixing distressed auto manufacturing companies, according to the Herald-Leader report.

In addition to the prison term, the government is seeking restitution of $275,000, a figure Hofmeister's attorney said should be $200,000. Hofmeister is scheduled to report to prison June 28.