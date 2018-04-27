Justify Logs Final Derby Workout at Santa Anita

China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing, and WinStar Farm's Justify put in his final timed work for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) at his Santa Anita Park home base April 27.

The Scat Daddy colt trained by Bob Baffert covered seven furlongs in 1:25 1/5 under jockey Drayden Van Dyke and worked in company with Godolphin's recent maiden winner Longden, who was clocked for five furlongs in 1:01 flat.

The Santa Anita clockers timed Justify's splits in :24 3/5, :36 2/5, :48 2/5, 1:00 3/5, and 1:12 3/5 through six furlongs Friday for his second drill since a frontrunning Santa Anita Derby (G1) victory. The chestnut ran six furlongs in 1:13 1/5 April 21 at Santa Anita, when he worked in company with maiden stablemate Zipman. Justify is expected to ship to Churchill Downs April 29.

BALAN: Justify Powers to Santa Anita Derby Victory

The likely Kentucky Derby favorite, Justify is undefeated in three starts. He made his racing debut Feb. 18, when he took a seven-furlong maiden special weight race at Santa Anita by 9 1/2 lengths. He then stretched out to two turns and took an entry-level optional-claiming allowance race at a mile by 6 1/2 lengths before his stakes debut in the Santa Anita Derby.

Other West Coast-based Kentucky Derby contenders Bolt d'Oro, Instilled Regard, and Solomini are expected to work April 28-29.