Uncaptured Gets First Winner With Bye Bye J

Monarch Stables' Bye Bye J kicked away late to score on debut April 26 at Gulfstream Park and gave freshman sire Uncaptured his first winner from his first starter.

Trained by Ronald Spatz, Bye Bye J went off as the 8-5 favorite in the field of seven 2-year-old fillies going 4 1/2 furlongs. The chestnut filly settled into second behind Nancysaidso and rated well behind fractions of :21.90 and :45.79 for the first half-mile. Off the turn, jockey Miguel Vasquez switched to left-handed urging and Bye Bye J responded well, closed late, and won by three-quarters of a length. She stopped the clock in :52.44 over a fast track.

Bred in Arkansas by McDowell Farm, Bye Bye J is out of the Awesome Again mare Red Pine. Frank Bertolino purchased her for $21,000 from the Perrone Sales consignment to the Ocala Breeders' Sales 2017 winter mixed sale as a yearling.

Multiple graded stakes winner Uncaptured earned $1,065,147 from a record of 7-3-3 in 18 starts, and he was named Canada's 2012 Horse of the Year and champion 2-year-old colt. The winner of the Iroquois Stakes (G3) and the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (G2), Uncaptured won six black-type stakes and placed in six others.

The son of Lion Heart stands at Ocala Stud in Florida for a 2018 fee of $6,000.