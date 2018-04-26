Off the Hook Strategy Pays Off With $625,000 Colt

Off the Hook's strategy of offering primarily homebreds at 2-year-olds in training sales paid off handsomely April 26 during the third session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training sale, where a Giant's Causeway colt in its consignment brought $625,000.

"Out of the 35 we'll sell, 25 are homebreds," said Joe Appelbaum, a principal in the breeding, training, and pinhooking venture with trainer/principal Carlos Morales. "It is something we really believe in. (The homebreds) are our clients' and ours. It has allowed us to keep our hands on the horses for longer ... so you can monitor the horse's development over a multi-year period. We think that has been beneficial."

The bay Giant's Causeway colt, bred by Carlos Silvas' Haras Los Samanes, out of the Mineshaft mare My Special Secret, is proof.

Amer Abdulaziz bought the colt for his Phoenix Thoroughbreds, an international Thoroughbred investment fund designed to compete on the highest level.

"He was a beautiful horse," Abdulaziz said. "We liked his breeze—really, everything about him. He's athletic. Giant's Causeway was a great horse (and) a great sire. We are happy to have one of his last. I always loved Giant's Causeway as a racehorse and will always remember him losing in the Breeders' Cup (Classic) to Tiznow . It was an amazing race. You didn't think he would lose."

Abdulaziz said no decisions have been made on which trainer will get the colt.

Two other horses have been purchased by Phoenix at the OBS sale so far—Hip 529, a $290,000 colt by Trappe Shot out of the Dixie Union winner Julie From Dixie consigned by Top Line Sales; and Hip 647, a $55,000 colt by Cairo Prince out of In Excess daughter May Fine, a sister to grade 1 winner Romance Is Diane and grade 2 winner Romanceishope. The latter colt was was consigned by Niall Brennan Stables.

Morales, a leading trainer in Venezuela before he relocated to the U.S. and campaigned grade 1 winner Yankee Victor, said the Giant's Causeway colt was a standout as soon as he arrived at the Nelson Jones Training Center near Ocala, Fla.

"He looked good out here and never got tired," Morales said, pointing over his shoulder to the OBS training track. "He looks like he can run the whole day. He breezed against a 19 mph headwind. It was crazy for him, but he didn't even care. He kept trying." The colt worked in :10 2/5 during the under tack show.

Appelbaum said he recognizes pointing homebreds for the 2-year-old market may be a bit tougher on breeders, but he believes this approach offers a more consistent maximum return.

"It is a little different model. It is not the classic model, and to be honest we copied Ocala Stud a little bit," he said. "But it keeps our cost of acquisition down, and the current market trend is that people want a little more assurance their horse will get to the races. If a horse breezes well here, it is more likely to do well on the track."