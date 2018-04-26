Mucho Amor First Winner for Mucho Macho Man

Freshman sire Mucho Macho Man was represented by his first runner, Mucho Amor, who grabbed the lead early and never looked back to win an April 26 maiden special weight at Keeneland.

The 2-year-old filly, trained by Wesley Ward for Ten Broeck Farm, was sent off as the second choice at 2-1 in the field of 11 juvenile fillies going 4 1/2 furlongs.

Blame the Frog jumped out of the gate for the lead, but she was quickly taken over by Mucho Amor, who set fractions of :22.66 and :45.78 through a half-mile. With Blame the Frog pressing as the only challenger in the stretch, Mucho Amor finished the distance a neck in front in :52 flat over a fast track.

Bred by Ed Few in Kentucky, Mucho Amor is out of the Rock Hard Ten mare Raucous Lady. Consigned by Hidden Brook to the 2017 Keeneland September yearling sale, Mucho Amor sold to Hal Hatch, agent, for $135,000. She was then sent to the Ocala Breeders' Sales March sale of 2-year-olds in training, where she was consigned by Halcyon Hammock Farm and sold to Ben McElroy for $260,000.

Mucho Macho Man won nine of his 25 starts and earned $5,625,410 over five racing seasons. His major accomplishments included a third-place finish in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) at 3, a second-place finish in the 2012 Breeders' Cup Classic (G1), and scores in the 2013 Awesome Again Stakes (G1) and Breeders' Cup Classic as a 5-year-old.

Mucho Macho Man stands at Adena Springs for a 2018 fee of $10,000.