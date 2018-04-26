War Front Colt Tops OBS Day Three at $725,000

A son of War Front topped the third session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training sale when Katsumi Yoshida paid $725,000 for the colt named Battle of Algiers.

Bred in Kentucky by Lofts Hall Stud, the colt was consigned by Niall Brennan Stables and worked in :21 1/5 during the under tack show.

OBSAPR, Hip 888: Battle of Algiers, two-year-old, c, 2016, War Front - River Belle (GB), by Lahib; Breeder: Lofts Hall Stud (KY) Sale Price: $725,000

Buyer: Narvick International, agent for Katsumi Yoshida

Consignor: Niall Brennan Stables, agent Sale History: 2017KEESEP ($275,000).

"We have been trying for awhile to get a good War Front colt and they are not so easy to get, so we are very happy to get this one," said Emmanuel de Seroux of Narvick International, who purchased the colt as agent on behalf of Yoshida. "This one is a very nice type, he breezed well, and has a turf pedigree, which is a plus for Japan. He is everything we were looking for. And, he has a stallion's pedigree if he's any good."