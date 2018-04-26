Bluegrass Breakfast Planned on Churchill Backstretch

Keeneland, William S. Farish's Lane's End and Churchill Downs have teamed to sponsor the Bluegrass Breakfast, an enhanced breakfast experience for horsemen in the Churchill Downs stable area during Kentucky Derby Week.

The Bluegrass Breakfast will be open 6-10:30 a.m. from Saturday, April 28, through Thursday, May 3, in the Stable Suites located near the gap by the clockers' stand.

"Keeneland is excited to partner with Lane's End and Churchill Downs to further elevate the hospitality experience for horsemen," Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. "Keeneland shares a rich connection to the Kentucky Derby in that 21 winners have been sold at Keeneland sales, most recently Nyquist and Always Dreaming. We are proud to have a presence at Churchill Downs during this important week in racing."

The Bluegrass Breakfast will feature Southern-style "grab and go" offerings, a coffee bar and both climate-controlled and rooftop views of morning works on the track. Horsemen will enjoy locally sourced daily breakfast options from Lexington's DaRae & Friends Catering and Tincan Coffee Roasters.

"To be able to partner with our friends at Keeneland and bring a bit of Bluegrass hospitality to our partners at Churchill during Derby week is a great opportunity for us," said Will Farish. "Lane's End is always honored to be a part of the biggest race in the sport, whether that's through the Bluegrass Breakfast or on the racetrack watching our connections compete on Derby Day."

