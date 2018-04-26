TVG, VSiN Announce Content Partnership

TVG, America's horse racing network, and VSiN, America's first network dedicated to sports gambling information, today announced a content partnership to deliver VSiN's unique Las Vegas perspective to the largest and most sophisticated horse racing audience.

"We are excited to partner with Brent Musburger and VSiN to bring a unique Vegas-based point of view to our viewers and TVG account holders," said Kevin Grigsby, TVG's executive producer. "Brent has been a longstanding friend of and advocate for bettors and handicappers and we look forward to tapping into VSiN's extensive network of experts."

Just ahead of the biggest horse races of the year, VSiN will create a 30-minute special previewing the Kentucky Derby with exclusive insights from Vegas insiders who handicap horse racing for a living.

VSiN also will collaborate with TVG's experts to publish three special digital magazines dedicated to the Derby, Preakness and Belmont. These are specifically designed to give horse racing enthusiasts exclusive access to valuable analysis and actionable information not found anywhere else. With breakdowns of marquee matchups, betting tutorials and top picks, the subscription product will deliver the news players need to win.

"TVG has done an exceptional job educating viewers on the science of horse racing," said Brian Musburger, founder of VSiN. "Horse racing has always been a vibrant part of the sports betting scene and there's no better partner than TVG to bring our unique Las Vegas view to racing enthusiasts across the country."

This news follows recent announcements of partnerships with the Arena Football League (AFL) and Cheddar to deliver dynamic content to the growing number of Americans who wager on sports.



