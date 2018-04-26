Toronto Approves Expanded Gaming for Woodbine

Toronto City Council approved expanded gaming April 26 at Woodbine Racetrack by a vote of 26 to 15.

The council based its decision to support expanded gaming and an integrated entertainment complex on the nearly 700-acre site in north Toronto based on a city manager's report, which detailed the successful commitment or resolution of 21 conditions. The City Council set the 21 conditions in 2015 when expanded gaming was conditionally approved.

Expanded gaming on the site will be a catalyst for future development, which may now begin in earnest.

"We are pleased that council chose to support jobs, development, and the vitality that expanded gaming will bring to this portion of the city," said Jim Lawson, the CEO of Woodbine Entertainment. "We look forward to co-creating an exciting future on this site with our partners OGGTA."

Since assuming control of gaming operations from OLG in January, OGGTA, a partnership between Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield Business Partners, began to transform gaming on the site. Combined with exciting Woodbine initiatives such as the installation of an inner turf course, a company-wide brand refresh, and the upcoming Queen's Plate Festival featuring country-superstar Brad Paisley, signals a compelling future for horse racing in Toronto.

