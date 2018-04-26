Owner Jeff Drown Gets Candy Ride Filly for $650k at OBS

A $650,000 athletic Candy Ride filly out of stakes-placed Minesave (by Mineshaft ) became the ninth horse to sell for more than $500,000 during the third session April 26 at the Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training sale.

Bloodstock agent Mike Ryan bought the filly (Hip 669) for Minnesota owner Jeff Drown, who also campaigns winner Summer Revolution.

OBSAPR, Hip 669: f, 2016, Candy Ride (ARG) - Minesave, by Mineshaft; Breeder: WinStar Farm (KY) Sale Price: $650,000

Buyer: Mike Ryan, agent for Jeff Drown

Consignor: RiceHorse Stable, agent Sale History: 2017KEESEP $270,000.

"Jeff wants to increase the quality of his stable, and we knew we would have to stretch on this one," said Ryan. "She is just exceptional. I saw her the week before the breeze show, and she knocked me out then.

"I was hoping she might breeze a little slow," he said, tongue-in-cheek. "I knew when she breezed as well as she did, I knew it would be a battle and it was. She looks like a filly who will run this summer at Saratoga and is bred to go two turns. She is exceptional."

The filly consigned by Brandon and Ali Rice's RiceHorse Stable worked in :21 1/5 during the under tack show. Bred in Kentucky by WinStar Farm, the filly previously sold for $270,000 at the 2017 Keeneland September yearling sale to Stallionaire Enterprises out of the Select Sales consignment.

Ryan said the filly will be sent to trainer Chad Brown in New York.