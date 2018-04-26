Another Tenno Sho (Spring) Try for Cheval Grand

Reigning Japan Cup (G1) winner Cheval Grand and an early prospect for this fall's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1), Clincher, are among 17 nominated for the April 29 Tenno Sho (Spring) (G1) at Kyoto Racecourse.

The 3,200 meters (about 2 miles) around the outer turf course starts a six-week stretch of grade 1 events in Japan.

Cheval Grand finished second in this race last year in a campaign that saw him triumphant in November in the Japan Cup at Tokyo. He finished third in the 2016 Cheval Grand. However, he will be trying to shake off the rust evinced in his 13th-place showing in his only previous start of 2018—the Osaka Hai (G1).

Trainer Yasuo Tomomichi noted the Osaka Hai was the season opener for Cheval Grand, adding, "I think the 2,000 meters on the inner course at Hanshin was probably a bit short for him. He didn't really get into a good rhythm in that race, but came out of it fine. His last two runs in the spring Tenno Sho have been good, so I'll be expecting something similar to those this time."

Cheval Grand is a 6-year-old son of Heart's Cry out of the Machiavellian mare Halwa Sweet. His owner, Kasuhiro Sasaki, pitched for the Seattle Mariners from 2000 to 2003 and was the 2000 American League Rookie of the Year.

Another closely watched contender in the Tenno Sho (Spring) is 4-year-old Clincher, who finished second in last year's Kikuka Sho (G1), or Japanese St. Leger, at 3,000 meters over the Kyoto course.

Clincher's connections consider him a candidate for the Arc—a race that has proved a prolonged jinx for the Japanese and a race they dearly would love to land.

Yutaka Take, who has won the Tenno Sho (Spring) eight times, originally was scheduled to take the mount on Clincher. Take, however, is serving a suspension and Kosei Miura, who broke Take's rookie season record for most wins in 2008, gets the call in an effort to win his first grade 1 event.

Clincher is by Deep Sky from the Brian's Time mare The Fates.