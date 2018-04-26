Oxley's Flameaway Racing for Grayson-Jockey Club

Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation announced today that owner John Oxley has pledged to donate 1% of the Kentucky Derby's winning purse to the foundation should his entrant, Flameaway, win this year's race on Saturday, May 5.

Oxley made a similar pledge to Grayson after his Monarchos won the 2001 Kentucky Derby. The pledge extends to the other two Triple Crown races, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, should Flameaway compete in either event.

"Mr. Oxley has been a bulwark of important financial support for the benefit of all horses through his repeated generosity to Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation," said Edward L. Bowen, the foundation's president. "In addition to donating 1 percent of Monarchos' winning purse in the Derby, the Oxley Foundation established a $1 million challenge match over four years, which resulted in combined donations of more than $2 million for Grayson.

"We are so appreciative of owners who use their racing successes to give back and contribute to the health and soundness of equines."

Flameaway qualified for the Kentucky Derby via a win in the Sam F. Davis Stakes and second-place finishes in the Blue Grass Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby, earning him 70 points through the eligibility system.

