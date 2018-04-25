Malibu Moon Filly Goes to Peter Fluor for $700,000

A striking dark bay daughter of Malibu Moon out of the family of champion and sire Boston Harbor sold for the co-highest price during the second day of the Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training sale April 25 when owner Peter Fluor of Speedway Stables acquired her for $700,000.

Bloodstock agent Marette Farrell, sitting with Fluor in the sales pavilion, signed the ticket for the filly offered by De Meric Sales as agent. Consignor Nick de Meric bought the filly for $170,000 at last year's Fasig-Tipton Kentucky July yearling sale.

OBSAPR, Hip 534: f, 2016, Malibu Moon - Just Joyful, by Street Boss; Breeder: Machmer Hall & Haymarket Farm LLC (KY) Sale Price: $700,000

Buyer: Peter Fluor/Speedway Stables

Consignor: De Meric Sales, agent Sale History: 2017FTKJUL $170,000.

"We thought she was the queen. We looked at a number of fillies and she was the one that simply came out and did the same thing every time, showed a lot of class," Farrell said. "She has a lot of depth, a great mover, and she's got a lovely family."