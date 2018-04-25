Report: N.Y. Equine Industry Jobs Surpass 42,000

New York is bullish on its equine industries, racing executives say, in pointing to a new report that shows more than 42,000 jobs are tied in some fashion to equine activities, with an economic impact of $5.3 billion—up 121% in the past 13 years.

Several racing-related organizations are hailing the recent findings by the American Horse Council Economic Impact Study, which was released earlier this month.

The study said the state of New York is home to 154,000 horses—ranging from racehorses that compete at one of 11 tracks in the state to work horses used by Amish farmers. The report covers figures as of 2016. Jobs affected include track workers to restaurant and aviation industry employees. The report does not cover some of the more recent strains, partly caused by new gambling competition affecting the finances of some tracks, especially those with attached casino operations.

The New York Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association noted the study found that the 39,000 Thoroughbred horses make up the largest segment of the state's horse population.

"We are a labor-intensive industry. That is particularly true of the racing industry, which boasts 80 jobs for every 100 racehorses. Horses are an invaluable asset for New York, and a thriving equine industry is vital to the state's economy," said NYTHA president Joe Appelbaum.

The $5.3 billion annual impact from equine activities in New York in 2016 was up 26% over the past five years. The report said the equine industry is the second largest in the state's agricultural-based sector.

Racing-related activities generated $3 billion in various direct and indirect economic activities each year in New York, the groups noted. At all its tracks, New York hosted 1,294 race days in 2016, with total purses of $289 million.

"Once a confidence level was reached by Thoroughbred breeders and owners regarding our purses and incentive awards, our state-bred program positioned itself ahead of the rest of the national landscape," said New York Thoroughbred Breeders executive director Jeffrey Cannizzo. "New York-breds are in demand in the marketplace, farms have reopened across the state, and people are investing again in New York. This renaissance is creating hundreds of jobs and injecting needed revenue into communities across our state of New York.

"Because incentive awards and lucrative purses have increased competition in the sales ring for top-tier New York-breds, breeders are putting extra resources and effort into breeding better horses. The quality of horses continues to improve in the sales ring and on the racetrack. In 2017, 16 New York-breds scored wins in 19 graded stakes, with three of those victories coming at the grade 1 level across the globe."

Tracy Egan, executive director of the NYS Thoroughbred Breeding and Development Fund, said 1,705 Thoroughbred foals were put on the ground in 2017, up 4.7% from the previous year and a rise of 40% since 2011. She noted the New York numbers are the reverse of national foal trends.

"And the quality of New York-breds is now firmly established as year after year they win graded and group stakes around the world,'' she said.