Hofburg Takes First Spin Around Churchill Downs

Juddmonte Farms' Hofburg, runner-up in the Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) in his most recent start, made his first visit to the track at Churchill Downs April 25 to begin his preparations for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

Hofburg, who arrived in Louisville April 24 following a van ride from Payson Park in South Florida, galloped 1 1/4 miles over a "good" track under exercise rider Penny Gardiner during the 7:30-7:45 a.m. training window for Kentucky Derby and Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) horses.

"I got on him when he came to Gulfstream, when he broke his maiden and for the Florida Derby, so I had some familiarity with him," Gardiner said.

Trainer Bill Mott has planned Sunday as the day for Hofburg's final pre-Derby timed work. Irad Ortiz Jr. has the mount on Hofburg.

No Kentucky Derby works are scheduled for Thursday. However, Courtlandt Farms' My Miss Lilly is scheduled to breeze a half-mile in the morning in preparation for the Kentucky Oaks.

In other Kentucky Derby news:

All four of trainer Todd Pletcher's Derby hopefuls galloped 1 3/8 miles Wednesday. Amelia Green was on Audible, Nick Bush was on Magnum Moon, Carlos Cano was on Noble Indy, and Adele Bellinger was on Vino Rosso.

The Pletcher contingent is scheduled to work April 27. No rider has been confirmed for Noble Indy. Pletcher's other riders are John Velazquez on Vino Rosso, Luis Saez on Magnum Moon, and Javier Castellano on Audible.

Trainer Steve Asmussen said Wednesday that Risen Star Stakes presented by Lamarque Ford (G2) runner-up Snapper Sinclair would be given some time off and has been removed from Derby contention. Also, Reride could be pointed to the Preakness Stakes (G1) and not the Derby. Both horses were outside the Top 20 on the leaderboard.