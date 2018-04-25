Yoshida Buys Good Magic Half Brother for $700,000

A Speightstown half brother to Good Magic, champion 2-year-old male of 2017 and top contender for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), sold for the $700,000 during the second session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training sale April 25.

Narvick International's Emmanuel de Seroux signed for the colt on behalf of Katsumi Yoshida and partners and will be sent to Japan, according to de Seroux. The colt was consigned by Niall Brennan Stables as agent.

OBSAPR, Hip 403: Wicked Wizard, c, 2016, Speightstown - Glinda the Good, by Hard Spun; Breeder: Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY) Sale Price: $700,000

Buyer: Narvick International for Katsumi Yoshida and partners

Consignor: Niall Brennan Stables, agent Sale History: 2017KEESEP $200,000.

"Obviously he has a fantastic pedigree, and he is by Speightstown, who has done very well in Japan," de Seroux said. "He has a stallion's pedigree, so if he runs well for us, there is a lot of potential. We thought he was a good value."

Named Wicked Wizard, the colt bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings was purchased for $200,000 by Paul Roy at the 2017 Keeneland September sale out of the Taylor Made Sales consignment. Roy intended to race the colt in England but changed plans after Good Magic won the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) and was named champion. Good Magic secured a place in the Kentucky Derby field when he won the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2).