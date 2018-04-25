Lows Go to $750,000 to Secure Tapit Colt at OBS

Owners Robert and Lawana Low spent $750,000 on their next two-turn hopeful during the second session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training sale. The Lows own Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) contender Magnum Moon.

Jacob West, the Low's racing manager and bloodstock agent, signed the ticket on a gray or roan colt by Tapit out of Flaming Heart, the dam of multiple graded stakes winners Commissioner and Laugh Track.

OBSAPR, Hip 352: c, 2016, Tapit - Flaming Heart, by Touch Gold; Breeder: WinStar Farm, LLC & Winchell (KY) Sale Price: $750,000

Buyer: Robert and Lawana Low

Consignor: Niall Brennan Stables, agent

"I mean Tapit needs no introduction. He is a three-quarters brother to a horse that just missed an American classic in Commissioner . And there is a big update in the family, as he's a half brother to the dam of Vino Rosso, West said. "It is a real stallion's pedigree with Tapit out of a Touch Gold mare. He can run all day. We are looking for two-turn classic horses and that is what he was to us. We have had a lot of luck with May foals that have gone two turns, like Magnum Moon. It has worked out well for us."

WinStar Farm, where Commissioner stands, and Winchell Thoroughbreds co-bred the Tapit colt.

Niall Brennan Stables consigned the colt, who worked :10 2/5 during the under tack show.

