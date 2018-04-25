Bravo Named Jockeys and Jeans Ambassador

Barry Pearl, president of Jockeys and Jeans, the charity event to benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, announced today that Joe Bravo has received the honor of joining the organization as its newest ambassador.

Bravo follows such legends as Ron Turcotte, Laffit Pincay, Jr., Mike Smith, Manny Ycaza, Jorge Velásquez, Chris McCarron, Arnold Iliescu, and Tony Black.

Joe is a very warm and caring person and believes in our cause. When I approached Joe on becoming an ambassador he immediately agreed and told me it would be an honor. Joe has had quite a career in racing and is well respected not only in the jockeys' room but among horsemen and management alike.

Here is a little information about "Jersey Joe" Bravo:

Joe Bravo was born the son and grandson of jockeys George and Bartolo Bravo and it didn't take long to get his first leg up on the game, too. He started riding Quarter Horses in Texas at the ripe old age of 13. He began his professional career when he got his first license at the age of 16 in 1987 and won his first race the following year. He made his name at Calder Race Course in Miami in late 1988. But it was back in his old home state of New Jersey that he truly made his family name proud and earned acclaim as a rider.

To be sure, Joe Bravo has dominated the New Jersey riding circuit since the early 1990s. He won nine riding titles at Meadowlands Racetrack and 13 more at beautiful Monmouth Park. In 1997 he got his first real break when he got the mount on multiple graded stakes winner Formal Gold. But when you glance at the major racing wins that Joe Bravo has already tallied, you start to realize that the guy can really ride. He's already won:

The Pennsylvania Derby three times;

The Sapling Stakes three times;

The Salvatore Handicap three times and the Matchmaker Stakes three times;

The Jersey Shore Breeders' Cup Stakes five times;

Additional stakes victories include: The Cowdin Stakes; Donn Handicap; Tropical Park Derby; Carry Back Stakes; Frances Genter Stakes; Grade 1 Haskell Invitational in 2004; Spectacular Bid Stakes; Sorority Stakes; Sword Dancer Invitational; Hawthorne Gold Cup; and the Sheepshead Bay Stakes.

Pretty impressive stats and he is not done yet. We consider ourselves fortunate to have a gentleman like Joe join our team as our qualifications for this position are pretty tough.

What are Jockeys and Jeans ambassadors? They are current and former jockeys who have played a significant role in the betterment of the industry and are advocates for their fellow riders. Our ambassadors are the first to step up to the plate to help those individuals who have not been as fortunate as they were. Each ambassador is well respected and a role model for inexperienced young riders and will always lend a helping hand. We at Jockeys and Jeans are proud to have these outstanding citizens represent us to the racing community and the world.

What is the role of a Jockeys and Jeans ambassador? Ambassadors represent Jockey and Jeans to racing management, owners, trainers, and other jockeys. They are our good will ambassadors and help us in many areas such as discussions with racing management which will help us secure new and exciting places to hold our event. They will help with soliciting other outstanding jockeys and our brothers and sisters who have suffered career-ending injuries to come and be guests at our events. And last (but not least) they will help us if possible with our fundraising efforts.

Industry News Releases - In support of Thoroughbred industry organizations, BloodHorse is posting news releases relating to the industry. The releases have not been edited by Blood-Horse. If there are any questions please contact the organization that has produced the news release as directed in the news release.