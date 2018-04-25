Horse Country Partners with Legacy Equine Academy

Horse Country is proud to announce a new partnership with Legacy Equine Academy, the mission of which is to provide racially diverse middle and high school students opportunities to build life skills through horsemanship.

Horse Country is a not for profit membership organization offering touring experiences at its locations: stud farms, nurseries, veterinary clinics, a feed mill, a training experience and aftercare facilities in Central Kentucky.

"Supporting the Legacy Equine Academy is a natural fit for Horse Country," said Stephanie Arnold, Marketing and Member Services Director of Horse Country. "We look to honor the role of diverse horseman of the past, while investing in the future of the sport at every level. There are so many professional paths in agriculture and equine - from farm work to marketing to logistics and technology. We are thrilled to welcome students through dedicated experiences and hopefully inspire the leaders of tomorrow in our industry."

"The role of Legacy Equine Academy is to expose students to various equine industry leaders, experts, and community partners through educational programming," said Ron Mack, Executive Director of Legacy Equine Academy. "The members of Horse Country represent so many areas of learning and opportunity for careers in agriculture. We are looking forward to experiences we can offer through our Horse Country partnership that fulfill our mission."

The Legacy Equine Academy hosts the Legacy Ball on Oaks Day to celebrate the diversity of Kentucky's horse racing history. Horse Country is a sponsor of this year's Ball. The proceeds of the evening benefit racially diverse students by providing scholarships to in-state universities. "We celebrate the practical ways the Academy is reaching students in our community and connecting the dots to the equine industry," Arnold said. "We believe even a single experience can inspire or transform the path of these students. Our sponsorship of this year's Legacy Ball, and the experiences we are launching this Spring for the students, is just the beginning."

