Jockey Nash Rawiller Suspended for Wagering, Tipping

The Hong Kong Jockey Club stewards announced April 25 jockey Nash Rawiller has been suspended for 15 months for wagering on his mounts and tipping other bettors in violation of rules.

In a statement, the stewards said the charges against Rawiller alleged that "on diverse occasions whilst licensed as a jockey by The Hong Kong Jockey Club he did have an interest in bets on horses which he rode at race meetings conducted by the Club, such bets being facilitated by people known to him."

Further, "he did, on two occasions, accept pecuniary or other gifts or other considerations for providing tips in respect of horses he rode."

There was no indication, the stewards said, that Rawiller at any time rode with any intent other than to obtain the best possible placing for his mount.

In deciding on the penalty, the stewards said Rawiller "at all times cooperated fully with the interview and inquiry and that he had been forthright in his evidence."

The penalty takes effect immediately and runs until July 25, 2019.

HKJC executive director of racing Andrew Harding, said the action resulted from a Club investigation but that policy precluded any further comment.

A member of an Australian racing family, Rawiller has ridden worldwide and won scores of group 1 races including the Caulfield Cup and the Dubai Duty Free. He was slated to ride Mr Stunning in the Chairman's Sprint Prize (G1) April 29 at Sha Tin Racecourse.