Fletcher Kick-Starts OBS Sale with $800,000 Filly

A Quality Road filly from the family of top sire and dual Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winner Tiznow set the bar at $800,000 during the opening session April 24 of the four-day Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training sale.

Owner/breeder Frank Fletcher bought the filly (Hip 95), offered by Eddie Woods as agent. She was bred in Kentucky by John Gunther, Eurowest Bloodstock, and Celebre Investments, and is out of the Medgalia d'Oro daughter Betty Brite, whose dam is Balboa Betty—a sister to Tiznow, Budroyale, Tizdubai, and Tizbud .

"She's a beautiful filly, a big, tall, elegant, good-moving thing," Woods said of the session-topper that Gunther's Glennwood Farm offered at the 2017 Keeneland September yearling sale and bought back on a final bid of $190,000. "She worked in the worst of it last Monday when it was the windiest and coldest. She worked OK, but she galloped out really, really good."

Woods said the filly still has some growing to do and suspects she may be at her best at 3.

"She is plenty tall and will get taller. She is going to need to fill out more, though she has filled out considerably from when she was with us," he said.

The April 24 session was the first time in several years that Fletcher, who lives in North Little Rock, Ark., has been in the OBS pavilion to bid on a horse.

"I have been buying colts down here for years and decided this year I needed to buy some ladies," Fletcher said.

The filly came highly recommended by Woods, who is breaking and training some other horses Fletcher acquired as yearlings. Bloodstock agent Donato Lanni and trainer Al Stall Jr., who were attending the sale with Fletcher, also gave their support.

"I was hoping for $400,000-$500,000, and I don't know who was sitting behind us, but they were bidding pretty hard," Fletcher said. "We are excited. It is always a gamble, but it is a fun business. I travel all over the country going to races. This is what I do for fun."

The sale began solidly, with OBS reporting 151 horses sold for a total of $15,083,000 compared with 185 sold during the comparable session of 2017 for a total of $15,675,700. The opening session average price was $99,887, up 17.9% compared to $84,734 in 2017 while the median price was $55,000, up 14.6% compared with $48,000 a year ago. The buy-back rate was 28.1%, while the rate was 16.7% last year.

Consignors on opening day sold 22 horses for $200,000 or more compared with the same session of 2017 when 26 horses sold in this price range.

The other top sellers included:

The sale continues April 25-27, starting at 10:30 a.m. EDT daily.

