Awesome Again Moves up 2018 General Sire List

Veteran sire Awesome Again this week moved into the top 25 on this year's general sire list behind the victory by Something Awesome in the $1,150,000 Charles Town Classic Stakes (G2) April 21 at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

With the narrow victory, Something Awesome picked up $681,000. With $901,000 in earnings this season, Something Awesome, a homebred for Stronach Stables, is the leading earner to date this season for Awesome Again, who stands for a private fee at Adena Springs Kentucky.

