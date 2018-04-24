Something Awesome and Edgar Prado

Coady Photography

Awesome Again Moves up 2018 General Sire List

Something Awesome picked up a lucrative win for his sire at Charles Town Races.

Veteran sire Awesome Again  this week moved into the top 25 on this year's general sire list behind the victory by Something Awesome in the $1,150,000 Charles Town Classic Stakes (G2) April 21 at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

With the narrow victory, Something Awesome picked up $681,000. With $901,000 in earnings this season, Something Awesome, a homebred for Stronach Stables, is the leading earner to date this season for Awesome Again, who stands for a private fee at Adena Springs Kentucky.

