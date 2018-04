While owners associated with John Magnier's Coolmore operation hope to make headlines with Mendelssohn May 5 at the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), the Irish breeder is expected to make headlines next month in the art world as well.

Bloomberg reports that Magnier is selling an Amedeo Modigliani nude estimated at $150 million at Sotheby's Impressionist and modern art sale May 14 in New York. Click for Bloomberg's full story.