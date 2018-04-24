Top Colt, So Far, Goes to Alex Lieblong for $550,000

A colt by Strong Mandate became the top-selling colt midway through the opening session of Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training sale April 24 when owner Alex Lieblong went to $550,000.

Consigned by Randy Miles as agent, the dark bay/brown colt is the first foal out of the winning Majestic Warrior daughter Callous Effect, who is a half sister to listed stakes winner Miss Frost (Curlin ) and stakes-placed winner Prizefighting (Smart Strike).

"Any horses that can work :10 flat in a wind that was at least 10 mph, and they were telling me was higher, is taking a big step up," Lieblong said. "All the Strong Mandates I've seen have been gorgeous, and you just don't expect that big of a robust horse to be that athletic that early. He certainly has been."

Lieblong said the colt will go to trainer Ron Moquett.