Quality Road Filly Sets the Bar at $800,000

Owner/breeder Frank Fletcher went to $800,000 to secure a filly by Quality Road and acquired the new session topper during opening day of the Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training sale April 24.

The dark bay/brown filly, consigned by Eddie Woods as agent, was bred in Kentucky by John Gunther, Eurowest Bloodstock, and Celebre Investments. She is out of the Medgalia d'Oro daughter Betty Brite, whose dam is Balboa Betty, a sister to Tiznow , Budroyale, Tizdubai, and Tizbud .

OBSAPR, Hip 95: two-year-old, f, 2016, Quality Road - Betty Brite, by Medaglia d'Oro; Breeder: John D. Gunther, Eurowest Bloodstock, & (KY) Sale Price: $800,000

Buyer: Frank Fletcher

Consignor: Eddie Woods, agent Sale History: 2017KEESEP ($190,000).

Fletcher, who lives in Little Rock, Ark., said he regularly buys horses at the OBS Spring sale but this was the first time he'd attended the Ocala sale in several years.

"I have been buying colts down here for years and decided this year I needed to buy some ladies," Fletcher said.

The filly came highly recommended by Woods, who is breaking and training some other horses Fletcher acquired as yearlings. Bloodstock agent Donato Lanni and trainer Al Stall Jr., who were attending the sale with Fletcher, also gave their support.

"I was hoping for $400,000-$500,000 but, I don't know who was sitting behind us, but they were bidding pretty hard," Fletcher said. "We are excited. It is always a gamble, but it is a fun business. I travel all over the country going to races. This what I do for fun."