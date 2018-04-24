AmWager.com to Sponsor New Vocations Event

Keeping with its long-standing tradition of supporting efforts that assist retired racehorses, AmWager.com is proud to sponsor the New Vocations' third annual Open Barn and BBQ on Friday, April 27, at Mereworth Farm in Lexington.

New Vocations is a preeminent racehorse adoption organization that has been rehabilitating, retraining and rehoming former racehorses since 1992; the program has grown to become the largest program of its kind. AmWager.com, a U.S.-licensed and regulated online wagering platform, has been a longtime supporter of New Vocations, recognizing that being a participant in the racing industry comes with a responsibility to protect and care for the equine athletes at the heart of the sport.

"At the core of our business is a passion for horse racing, which has shaped our mission to do business in a way that has a positive impact. We are proud to support New Vocations in their continued success in bridging the gap between the racetrack and second careers," stated AmWager.com CEO Nelson Clemmens, a Thoroughbred owner and breeder who has been actively involved in the industry for more than 20 years.

AmWager.com has sponsored New Vocations' Open Barn & BBQ since the inaugural year, as well contributed to similar events over the course of its relationship with the nonprofit. The Open Barn & BBQ coincides with the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event, which takes place at the nearby Kentucky Horse Park and draws equestrians and equine enthusiasts from around the world. This event gives New Vocations, and the racing industry, a grand opportunity to advertise the aptitude former racehorses have to succeed as sport and pleasure horses.

"We are so grateful for AmWager's continued support of our annual event as well as our aftercare efforts. It's only through private donations, corporate sponsorship and grants that we are able to continue to provide our rehabilitation, retraining and rehoming services to over 500 horses a year."

Event attendees will get the chance to tour the stunning New Vocations at Mereworth Farm and spend time getting to know the adoptable Thoroughbreds that currently reside at the facility. The evening will also feature an educational demonstration, live music, and Southern-style BBQ dinner.

Limited tickets are available on the New Vocations website at newvocations.org. This is sure to be a sold-out event, so get yours before they're gone!

