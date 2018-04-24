$475,000 Arch Filly Jump-Starts OBS

A dark bay filly from the final crop of top sire Arch got the Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training sale off to a fast start April 24, selling for $475,000 to bloodstock agent Steve Young on behalf of an undisclosed client.

Joe Appelbaum's Off the Hook consignment sold the filly that is out of the winning Quiet American mare American Skipper. The Arch filly (Hip 23) is a half sister to grade 1-placed, graded stakes winner Zivo .

OBSAPR, Hip 23: f, 2016, Arch - American Skipper, by Quiet American; Breeder: Thomas Coleman (FL) Sale Price: $475,000

Buyer: Steve Young, agent

Consignor: Off the Hook, agent

"She is a beautiful-moving filly that breezed great on the day that had inclement weather, on an inclement track," Young said of the filly's work in :10 2/5. "She is a two-turn filly that worked with a lot of quality. There are no more Arch mares, and he's a sire that everyone knows how much I like. I think she can be anything."