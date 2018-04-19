Woodbine Announces Two Incentive Programs for 2018

Woodbine Racetrack has announced two new competition incentive programs with bonuses up to $50,000 for horses shipping in to race at the Toronto track this year.

"We have developed two new Thoroughbred incentive programs for the 2018 meet that aim to encourage and reward participation in our turf racing and graded stakes," said Jonathan Zammit, Vice President, Thoroughbred Racing Operations. "Woodbine continues to present a world class racing product and attracting full, competitive fields for our horseplayers remains a priority."

Woodbine's new Ship and Compete Turf Bonus Program will offer up to $6,000 in bonuses to the connections of horses competing from out of province for the first time at Woodbine in a turf allowance race. Any horse starting in an allowance race (no maiden races) on the turf at Woodbine that has never run in Ontario before will get an initial $2,000 bonus paid once the start has been made. A horse that continues to race at Woodbine will receive an additional $2,000 per start once the horse has completed two consecutive starts at Woodbine.

Woodbine will also offer a Graded Stakes Bonus Program offering bonuses up to $50,000 for incoming graded stakes winners. Horses that have won a Grade 2 stakes race in the current year that have never started at Woodbine will receive a $10,000 bonus for winning a graded stakes race at Woodbine. Horses that have won a Grade 1 stakes race in the current year will receive a $20,000 bonus for winning a Grade 2 stakes race at Woodbine and $50,000 for winning a Grade 1 stakes race at Woodbine.

Woodbine's 2018 season features an abundance of turf opportunities and a stakes program with 41 graded events including four Breeders' Cup Challenge Series races.

For more information on these Thoroughbred incentive programs, please contact Steve Lym, Director of Racing, at snl@woodbine.com or 416-675-3993 ext. 1+2631

