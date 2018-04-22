Silent Sting Steps It Up with Queenston Win

Launching a determined drive, Stronach Stables' 3-year-old colt Silent Sting won the $125,000 Queenston Stakes on the synthetic track at Woodbine Racetrack April 22, a victory that could potentially earn him a spot in the $1 million Queen's Plate Stakes, the first leg of the Canadian Triple Crown.

"He's a classy horse," trainer Sid Attard said. "He loves what he's doing. He'll go out there and train and enjoy himself. Nothing bothers him."

Breaking late from post 3 in a field of six, Silent Sting looked to be boxed in almost immediately in the seven-furlong race, stalking the pace from the rail behind early leader Blueblood. Challenged briefly at the half-mile point by Box Arrow Farm's Sable Island, Blueblood, the Mark Casse-trained favorite, dug in to regain the lead, setting fractions of :23.65, :46.51, and 1:10.83 through six furlongs.

In his first start since winning the Dec. 9 Kingarvie Stakes over 1 1/16 miles, Silent Sting surged past Sable Island, went head to head with Blueblood in the final furlong, and won by a neck in a final time of 1:23.22. Sable Island finished third, with Ellas My Love fourth, a half-length back.

"He's a lovely horse to ride," jockey Luis Contreras said of the winning Silent Name colt. "I had a perfect trip. I was just waiting to make my move, and once I asked him to go, he gave me everything."

Earlier, Stronach Stables' Canadian Triple Crown-nominated Silent Poet, a homebred by Silent Name out of Cara Bella, by Ghostzapper , broke his maiden with a 5 1/2-length win in a five-furlong optional-claiming maiden race.

"Today we had two Silent Names do well," said Frieda Stronach. "We are having such a good beginning this year."

Bred in Ontario by Phoenix Rising Farms out of the Monarchos mare Mona Mia, Silent Sting was purchased for $150,000 by Adena Springs from the consignment of Elm Tree Farm at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale. Silent Sting has won three of five career starts and has earned $165,496.