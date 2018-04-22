West Point Purchases Interest in My Boy Jack

West Point Thoroughbreds has purchased an interest in Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) contender My Boy Jack.

Trained by Keith Desormeaux, the son of Creative Cause is now owned in a partnership that includes Sol Kumin's Monomoy Stables, Kirk Godby and Matt Bryan's Don't Tell My Wife Stables, and West Point. In the Derby, the last-out Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (G3) winner will carry regular rider Kent Desormeaux and the Monomoy silks.

"I've always liked this horse and admire his versatility," West Point's Terry Finley said of the colt, who also won the Southwest Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park and finished third in the Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots this year. "There's great karma surrounding this colt and his connections, and he's come out swinging this year despite several tough trips. We're grateful for the opportunity to join an awesome ownership group and thrilled to provide a dedicated group of our partners the chance to once again experience the magic of the Derby dream."

West Point purchased an interest in Always Dreaming before the colt won both the Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) and Kentucky Derby in 2017.

Bred by Brereton Jones in Kentucky, My Boy Jack is out of the Mineshaft mare Gold N Shaft. Consigned to the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale by Legacy Bloodstock, agent, Don't Tell My Wife Stable purchased the colt for $20,000.