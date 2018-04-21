Mineshaft, He's Had Enough Colts Top Final OBS Works

Highlighted by two colts that breezed the co-fastest quarter-mile time of :20 3/5, the six-day under tack show workouts in preparation for the Ocala Breeders' Sales spring 2-year-olds in training sale came to an end April 21.

With the exception of two days marked by 10-15 mph headwinds with even stronger gusts, conditions were ideal this week as the horses cataloged for the April 24-27 sale in Ocala, Fla., showed their potential over the sales company's all-weather Safetrack surface.

"I thought it was an extremely good breeze show," said OBS sales director Tod Wojciechowski, adding that the professional horse men and women watching the under tack shows would take into consideration the effects of the wind on some workers. "There were a couple of days where headwinds put a couple of kinks in it. But we deal with a pretty sophisticated bunch of horse people. The biggest takeaway is that we should all step back (and) realize that the time on the (workout) sheet is not everything, but take a look at how the horse did it."

During Saturday's final session, colts by Mineshaft (Hip 1149) and He's Had Enough (Hip 1158)—both offered by Envision Equine, agent—shared the fastest quarter-mile work time, joining Hip 367, a colt by Alpha , and Hip 936, a Shakin It Up colt, as co-bullet workers over the course of six days.

The Mineshaft colt is out of the Indian Charlie mare Two Trail Sioux, a earner of $664,960 who won half of 12 starts, including the Fleur de Lis Handicap (G2). The colt was bred in Kentucky by Jason Litt, Litt Family Horse Trust, and Alex Solis II. The dam of stakes-placed Cheyenne Pass, Two Trail Sioux was purchased by the Litt Family Trust for $30,000 while carrying the Mineshaft colt in utero from the Lane's End consignment to the 2016 Keeneland January mixed sale.

Bred in Florida by Courtney Lee Meagher, the He's Had Enough colt was produced from the winning mare Up for Grabs. His third dam, Love From Mom, produced five stakes winners, including Love That Jazz, the dam of three-time grade 1 winner Society Selection.

The fastest eighth-mile time of :09 4/5 was shared by 19 horses cataloged for the sale, including 11 that breezed Saturday.

With 1,222 head cataloged, the OBS sale will be held Tuesday through Friday, with sessions beginning daily at 10:30 a.m. EDT.