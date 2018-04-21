Golden Gate Fields Adds Day of Racing in May

With another strong season underway and its turf course in impeccable condition, Golden Gate Fields has announced it will add Thursday, May 31 to its spring racing calendar, which is welcome news to Bay Area horsemen and fans alike.

"We plan to offer a good many turf races on this extra day and throughout the remainder of the Spring Meet," said David Duggan, Golden Gate Fields General Manager. "This meet will conclude on June 10 and following that, there's a seven-week period where there's no turf racing in Northern California. Our turf course is pristine, and the weather should complement the day nicely."

Duggan, who took the reins at Golden Gate in December, was quick to defer credit for the track's recent success.

"Our great position this meet is a direct result of the horseplayers and the fantastic effort put forth by our horsemen, jockeys and our staff," said Duggan. "As a result, we are very pleased to be adding to our racing calendar, and especially in late-May. We've said this many times, but we've got a tremendous group of horsemen. We're excited to be doing well and we look forward to finishing up strong."

