Evo Campo Takes on Males in San Juan Capistrano

David Day, Michael Day, and Mary DiPietro's Evo Campo already has one graded stakes in a marathon turf race on her résumé and will seek a second April 22 at Santa Anita Park, but this time the 6-year-old mare will have to defeat the opposite sex.

Along with being the only mare in the field of seven for the $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes (G3T), the Irish-bred daughter of Approve is also the lone graded winner. The Paddy Gallagher trainee won the Santa Barbara Stakes (G3T) at 1 1/2 miles in April of 2017 and has two stakes wins and a runner-up effort at that distance, but will stretch out to 1 3/4 miles for the first time in the San Juan Capistrano.

BALAN: Evo Campo Scores Santa Barbara Victory

The morning-line favoritism, however, has gone to Sierra Farm's homebred Nessy, who shipped in to Santa Anita from the East Coast for trainer Ian Wilkes.

A 5-year-old Flower Alley gelding, Nessy has placed in his last three races—all graded stakes—and hasn't been far off from victory. Last time out he closed from 11th to finish third, 1 1/2 lengths behind grade 1 winner Sadler's Joy, in the Mac Diarmida Stakes (G2T) at Gulfstream Park. Prior to that he was beaten less than a length during runner-up efforts in the W. L. McKnight Handicap (G3T) at Gulfstream and the Sycamore Stakes (G3T) at Keeneland.

Stakes winners A Red Tie Day and Rye are also in the field, along with last-out starter handicap winner Lazzam; maiden claiming winner Principal Bob, who is also trained by Gallagher; and Moonman, who was racing in low levels of the conditional claiming ranks until his stakes debut in the April 8 Tokyo City Cup (G3), where he finished third but 11 3/4 lengths behind winner Hoppertunity.