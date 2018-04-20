Cat Burglar Retired to Barton Thoroughbreds

Multiple graded-placed, black-type winner Cat Burglar has been retired sound from racing and will enter stud for the 2018 season at Barton Thoroughbreds in Santa Ynez, Calif., for $2,500.

The son of Unbridled's Song won the 2016 Santana Mile Stakes at Santa Anita Park, finished second in the Precisionist Stakes (G3), and came in third in the TVG San Diego Handicap (G2) and Brooklyn Invitational Stakes (G2), among other graded stakes performances. He compiled a 6-6-4 record from 22 starts, with earnings of $538,720.

"He has perfect conformation and a great pedigree," said Bob Baffert, who trained Cat Burglar initially for the ownership team of Susan Magnier, Michael Tabor, and Derrick Smith, and then later for Michael Lund Petersen. "Cat Burglar was able to sprint or run a mile and a half with the best company."

Cat Burglar is out of the unraced Forest Wildcat daughter Be My Prospect, who is a half sister to graded stakes-placed, stakes-winning sprinter Away (Dixieland Band), the dam of grade 2 winner and Kentucky Derby (G1) runner-up Eight Belles. Be My Prospect is also a half sister to black-type turf winner Rich Find (Exploit), who is the dam of grade 1-placed winner Broken Spell (Broken Vow) and three other winners.

Cat Burglar is available for inspection at the farm.