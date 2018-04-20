Bravazo Works Toward Derby at Churchill Downs

Calumet Farm's graded stakes winner Bravazo breezed six furlongs in 1:15 2/5 April 20 at Churchill Downs in preparation for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) May 5.

Bravazo breezed in company with stablemates Take Notice and Berko (both 1:16 2/5) through splits of :25 1/5, :37 4/5, :50 3/5, and 1:03 before he finished five lengths in front on the gallop out to seven furlongs in 1:28 4/5, according to Churchill Downs clocker John Nichols.

"I was very pleased with the work," said Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. "It will be six weeks since he last raced, so I wanted to put him in a situation where it would feel like an actual race. He did everything just like we wanted, and I think he'll get a lot out of this work. He didn't want to pull up after he was finished. My rider was exhausted."

The homebred son of Awesome Again scored a 21-1 upset in the Feb. 17 Risen Star Stakes presented by Lamarque Ford (G2) but disappointed with an eighth-place effort in the March 24 Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (G2).

"We know he's better than what he showed last time," Lukas said. "It's tough coming into the Derby with a six-week break, but I think his breeze this morning showed us he's doing well."

At Palm Beach Downs Friday, three of trainer Todd Pletcher's Kentucky Derby hopefuls turned in their penultimate works in advance of the first leg of the Triple Crown. Noble Indy, winner of the Louisiana Derby, turned in a six-furlong breeze in 1:15 with stablemate Road to Damascus, while Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) winner Audible completed five furlongs in 1:01 2/5 working with Patch, an entrant in last year's Kentucky Derby.

Wood Memorial Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G2) winner Vino Rosso breezed four furlongs in :49.65 working with older stablemate Outplay.