Fastest OBS Under Tack Show Times Equaled

After a day in which workout times were impacted by strong, gusty winds, the under tack show session in preparation for the Ocala Breeders' Sales spring 2-year-olds in training sale had a sense of normalcy April 20.

A New York-bred colt from the first crop of Shakin It Up equaled the breeze show's fastest quarter-mile time of :21 3/5, and colts by Flatter and Mark Valeski breezed the co-fastest eighth-mile in :09 4/5.

Consigned as Hip 936 by Hoppel's Horse and Cattle Company, agent, the Shakin It Up colt was bought by Aron Yagoda for $32,000 at last year's Fasig-Tipton Midlantic October yearling sale from C and S Thoroughbred Sales, which had acquired him for $2,000 from Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, at the 2016 Keeneland November breeding stock sale.

Bred by Howard Charles Nolan Jr. and Mary Lu Dolce, the bay colt was produced from the winning Rockport Harbor mare Savannah Harbor and is from the female family of Venezuelan champions Gran Abuelo, Sibarita, and Demons Cloak. Grade 1 winner Shakin It Up stands at Spendthrift Farm for a 2018 fee of $5,000.

"He's a pretty handy horse," consignor Pat Hoppel said. "He has always been a fast horse. He is one of those horses that just answers the bell when you ring it. He went well, and then he galloped out in :32 and change, which is just freaky fast. He's just a real game bird. Some horses, they just lay their ears back when asked, and he's one of them. We're proud of him."

Although the colt is speedy, Hoppel acknowledged that the workout time likely would have been different Thursday or during the first work session Monday, both of which were held under windy conditions.

"You have to have the right conditions to get done what that horse did today," Hoppel said. "Everything has got to click. Those horses (that worked) on the first day were punished (by the wind's effect on the final times). I worked a horse at 2 p.m. yesterday into a 15 mph headwind, and he worked :21 2/5. Today, you work him and you will get a different number. But there's no other way to do it. Bloodstock agents take (conditions) into consideration. But, still, if had a horse that worked :10 4/5 on Monday under bad conditions and you work him today under great conditions and he goes in :10 1/5 or :10 2/5, that's a big difference. At the end of the day they look at the numbers."

The Flatter colt who worked an eighth-mile in :09 4/5 is consigned as Hip 824 by Off the Hook, which bred him in New York. Out of the winning Forestry mare Pondside, the colt is a half brother to stakes-placed Wild Penny, and his third dam was the hard-knocking Turkoman mare Miss Turkana, whose six stakes wins included the grade 3 Hillsborough Handicap.

"Flatter has a reputation for his foals being flashy physically, and he fits the bill," said Off the Hook's Joe Appelbaum, adding that the colt's effort during the work had the elements agents and buyers look for when sorting through individuals that share the same under tack show times. "Not every :09 4/5 work is created equal, and if you watch the breeze, you will see he has a nice smooth action, he is grabbing a lot of ground and is not being forced through it. He is doing it in a smooth, long way like he is going to be a racehorse."

Appelbaum agreed that track conditions were better Friday than Monday or Thursday. Regardless of the extenuating circumstances, the fastest horses recorded the best times, he said.

"Everyone loves to talk about the track, but in the end, the fast ones go fast," the consignor said. "We had eight work (Thursday), and we were really happy with how it went in spite of the headwind."

Appelbaum said astute bloodstock agents, trainers, and buyers have the ability to see beyond the numbers in making selections.

"The markets are supposed to reward those guys who do their homework and work a little harder," he said. "OBS supplies a ton of information on its video displays of the workouts. You can see the wind direction and speed and temperature at the time of the breeze. You could be sitting in Anchorage, Alaska, and know what the conditions were when you watch the under tack show."

The Mark Valeski colt that worked in :09 4/5 and is consigned as Hip 873 by his Florida breeder, Woodford Thoroughbreds, is out of the Rubiano mare Reboot and is a half brother to multiple stakes winner Summer Cruise, the dam of grade 3 winner Sandbar.

Woodford Thoroughbreds owns Mark Valeski, whose first foals are 2-year-olds, in partnership with Airdrie Stud, where the multiple graded stakes winner stands for a 2018 fee of $2,500, and both entities supported the stallion with mares, according to general manager Matt Lyons.

"This colt is one we identified as a very fast-looking yearling, and we retained him with the idea of coming to a 2-year-old sale with him … thankfully, he did his part on the track," Lyons said, adding the colt was able to work a bullet even though he switched leads several times down the lane before galloping out strongly. "He is a Florida-bred, and they are boosting the purses in Florida, so he will make a very attractive horse in that market."

The under tack show concludes Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. EDT. The sale in Ocala, Fla., begins April 24, with daily sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m. through April 27.