Expert Eye the Focus in Greenham Stakes at Newbury

Expert Eye heads a field of eight 3-year-olds for the £60,000 Al Basti Equiworld Supporting Greatwood Greenham Stakes (G3) going seven furlongs April 21 at Newbury.

The race is a key trial for next month's QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas (G1) at Newmarket, with the imperious Frankel the most recent horse to complete the double back in 2011.

Like Frankel, Expert Eye is owned by Khalid Abdullah and bred by his Juddmonte Farms operation. The son of Acclamation signed off his juvenile campaign with a disappointing last-place finish in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes (G1) at Newmarket.

Expert Eye was sent off as the 4-7 favorite that day against rivals including European champion 2-year-old U S Navy Flag and subsequent Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) winner Mendelssohn, and was reported lame on his right hind after the race.

Prior to this, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt broke his maiden over 6 1/2 furlongs at Newbury before an impressive score in the Qatar Vintage Stakes (G2) going seven furlongs at Goodwood. Ryan Moore renews associations here, although he is highly unlikely to be aboard in the Guineas, as the Coolmore team will have first call on his services either at Newmarket or in Kentucky.

"We had huge expectations going into the Dewhurst and there was no getting away from it, it was very disappointing," said Juddmonte racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe. "That having been said, I hope we've got on top of his issues. Sir Michael has worked hard and the horse himself is in very good shape. It's an important race for him to get back on track. We know he has the talent; it's a question of channeling that correctly."

Newmarket trainer George Scott saddles James Garfield. The Exceed And Excel colt won two of his seven starts as a juvenile, including Newbury's Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes (G2) over six furlongs, before running off the board in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) at Del Mar to close out the season.

"This race has been the plan since the Breeders' Cup and I'm very much looking forward to getting him started." Scott said. "He has form at the track, obviously, having broken the track record over six furlongs for 2-year-olds when he won the Mill Reef. I'm very happy with my horse and this is a trial that will hopefully answer a lot of questions."

Frankie Dettori takes the ride.

Other starters include James Tate's Hey Gaman, winner of the Denford Stakes run over the same Newbury course and distance as the Greenham before a close second in the Howcroft Industrial Supplies Champagne Stakes (G2) over seven furlongs at Doncaster, and Fighting Irish, a son of 2013 Two Thousand Guineas and Investec Derby (G1) winner Camelot, who finished a three-win juvenile campaign with victory in the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte (G2) over six furlongs at Maisons-Laffitte.

Stakes winners Connect and Cold Stare and maiden scorers Raid and Arrogant complete the line-up.