Texas Owner and Breeder Ed Few Dies at 79

Texas-based owner and breeder Ed Few, who campaigned multiple stakes winners like Front Nine and Lady Mallory, died April 8 at his Glorianna Farms home in Jasper, Texas surrounded by family. He was 79.

Few took up his passion for Thoroughbred racing in the 1980s and became a top breeder in the state of Texas. He was a Texas Thoroughbred Association past president and served on its board for 20 years.

In 1973 Few started Jasper Oil Company, jobbing for various petroleum companies. At one time he owned 24 convenience stores under the JOC Stop banner. He was also an investor in several Holiday Inn Express hotels. Few also served on various boards and committees for his church and community, such as JEDCO, First Bank and Trust, Noon Lions Club, Texas Oil Marketer's Association, Advisory Council for Diamond Shamrock/Valero Oil Co., and Jasper Memorial Hospital. In 2008 he was named Citizen of the Year by the Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce.

Few is survived by his wife, Lyn Few, his son Steve Few, and daughters Kendall Few Grober and Nicole Few Colvin.