Belterra Park to Open Racing Season April 27

Belterra Park will begin its 2018 Thoroughbred racing season Friday, April 27, with weekly races Thursday - Sunday until Sept. 30. Post time for races is 1:20 p.m. The full racing schedule can be found by visiting BelterraPark.com.

"Live thoroughbred racing is an important part of our business and our history. We are proud to offer exciting races, affordable concessions, no admission charge, free parking and a fun environment for our guests," said Chris Corrado, Vice President & General Manager of Belterra Park Gaming. "There's nothing to compare to the thrill of live racing in this gorgeous setting along the Ohio River."

The racing season will include popular events like Park After Dark, featuring live music trackside and the monthly Family Fun Day with a petting zoo, face painting, bounce houses and more for all ages to enjoy.

Belterra Park also announced its plans for celebrating the running of the Kentucky Derby May 3 - 5. The full list of events includes:

• May 4 - Kentucky Oaks, Park After Dark, Rozzi's Famous Fireworks

o Gates open at 10 a.m. and tellers accept wagers for the 143rd Kentucky Oaks; 12 p.m. pre-wagers for the Kentucky Derby

o The pavilion tent featuring Makers(r) Mark opens at 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy a full-branded experience including specialty cocktails and giveaways.

o Park After Dark, Belterra Park's outdoor concert series kicks off the season at

8 p.m. with a performance by the Naked Karate Girls

o Rozzi's Famous Fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. which is free and open to all ages at the grandstand.

• May 5 - Kentucky Derby

o Gates open 10 a.m. and tellers accept wagers for the 144th Kentucky Derby

o The pavilion tent featuring Makers(r) Mark opens at 12 p.m. featuring a branded experience including a hand-dipped Makers Mark glass, a pig roast buffet and exclusive betting stations all for $125.

o Live racing at 1:20 p.m.

o Hat contest registration and judging between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

o Kentucky Derby post time at 6:50 p.m. Watch it live on Belterra Park's massive outdoor screen.

"The Kentucky Derby is our biggest day of the year, so we suggest arriving early, getting a great spot to watch, wager and enjoy a day at the races with friends and family," Corrado added. "We love Derby day and our team is always excited to host Cincinnati's biggest Derby party."

